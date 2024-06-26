Chisholm went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Royals.
Despite the sparse stat line, Chisholm played a key role in the victory -- he smashed an infield single back at Will Smith in the seventh inning, and Nick Gordon came home with the winning run on the southpaw's throwing error. Chisholm has had a productive June so far, slashing .286/.338/.414 through 21 contests with two of his 10 homers and three of his 14 steals on the season.
More News
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Returning to lineup•
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Scratched with tight hamstring•
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Reaches base five times in loss•
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Day off versus left-hander•
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Homers, swipes bag in loss•
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Slugs ninth homer•