Chisholm went 2-for-2 with a triple, an RBI, a run scored, and three walks in Monday's 7-6 loss to the Cardinals.

Chisholm drove in the Marlins first run with a two-out triple off Sonny Gray in the sixth. The Cardinals couldn't retire Chisholm in any of his five at-bats, and he drew three walks in a game for just the second time in his career. The center fielder also managed to extend a modest six-game hitting streak. He'll take a .266/.336/.449 slash line with 10 home runs, 35 RBI, and 13 steals into his next game.