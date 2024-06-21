Chisholm (hamstring) will start in center field and bat leadoff in Friday's game against the Mariners.

Chisholm was a late scratch from Wednesday's lineup due to a tight right hamstring, but it will be just a one-game absence, as he's feeling well enough to give it a go for the Marlins after Thursday's off day. He enters play Friday having slashed .394/.447/.636 over his last 10 games.