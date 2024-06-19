Chisholm was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Cardinals due to right hamstring tightness, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The Marlins are labeling the move as precautionary, and Chisholm will be available off the bench, if needed. Chisholm will hope to return to the lineup Friday against the Mariners following the team's off day Thursday. Vidal Brujan will cover center field Wednesday while Chisholm exits the lineup.