Chisholm went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 10-1 rout of the Red Sox.

Seeing his first action for the Marlins in six weeks, Chisholm's toe didn't seem to be an issue as he ripped a first-inning Garrett Whitlock changeup off the wall just to the right of the Green Monster and raced around to second base. He also took an extra base after a two-run single in the eighth when the throw came home. Chisholm had been heating up before he landed on the IL in May, and after this performance he sports a .243/.307/.419 slash line through 40 games on the season with seven homers, 14 steals, 18 runs and 19 RBI.