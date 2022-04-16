site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Sits against southpaw
Chisholm will sit Saturday against southpaw Ranger Suarez and the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Chisholm has started against all five righties the Marlins have faced this season but has sat against two out of three lefties. Jon Berti will get the start at second base in his absence.
