Chisholm is out of the lineup for Miami's split-squad spring games Sunday due to right arm cramping, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
The 25-year-old will sit for the second straight day to close out spring training, though his absence is being labeled as a precautionary measure. Chisholm has a few days to get healthy ahead of Thursday's Opening Day matchup versus the Mets, when he's expected to start in center field for the Marlins.
