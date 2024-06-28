Chisholm is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Phillies.
Chisholm had made seven consecutive starts, so Friday's absence can be chalked up to a rest day for the center fielder. Bryan De La Cruz, Vidal Brujan and Dane Myers fill the outfield from left to right.
