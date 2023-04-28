Chisholm went 1-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and two steals in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Braves.

Chisholm drove in Yuli Gurriel with a single in the ninth inning, cutting the Braves lead to 4-3. Chisholm would proceed to steal second, his second stolen base in the game, before scoring the eventual winning run on Garrett Cooper's double. Chisholm is up to nine steals this season. He's shown some power as well, hitting five home runs, though Chisholm is still slashing just .221/.275/.411 through his first 103 plate appearances this year.