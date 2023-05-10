Luzardo (3-2) allowed a run on seven hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Diamondbacks.

Luzardo hadn't collected a win in his last four starts, but he was able to limit the damage effectively Tuesday. This was his fourth quality start of the season, and the first time since April 5 that he kept an opponent to one run or fewer. The southpaw now has a 3.38 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 48:16 K:BB through 45.1 innings over eight starts this year. He's surrendered at least five hits in all but one of his outings, but he's yet to really get hit hard. Luzardo is projected for a favorable home start versus the Nationals next week.