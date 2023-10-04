Luzardo allowed three runs on eight hits across four innings, taking the loss in Tuesday's 4-1 defeat against the Phillies in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series. He struck out five.

Luzardo was knocked around by the Phillies lineup early and often, giving up a hit to every batter besides Harper at some point in his four innings of work. The pressure of the home crowd may have gotten to him since he allowed two wild pitches in the contest, one of which set up an RBI single by Christian Pache in the fifth inning. After Tuesday's outing, Luzardo is up to a 6.75 ERA and 1.64 WHIP with 16 strikeouts across 14.2 career postseason innings.