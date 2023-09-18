Luzardo (10-9) allowed four hits and two walks over six shutout frames Sunday, striking out eight and earning a win against Atlanta.

Luzardo worked around a bases-loaded jam in the fourth inning but didn't face much of a threat otherwise. He's turned in three scoreless performances over his last five starts, posting a 2.48 ERA during that span and lowering his season ERA to 3.68. However, he's allowed at least four runs in four of his eight outings since the start of August. Luzardo's next start is currently projected to be at home against the Brewers.