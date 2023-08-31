Luzardo pitched six scoreless innings against Tampa Bay on Thursday, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out eight batters in a no-decision.

Luzardo held the Rays hitless through 5.1 frames until Yandy Diaz snapped the spell with a sixth-inning double. Luzardo got out of that frame unscathed on the scoreboard but didn't return for the seventh, having thrown 96 pitches. The left-hander racked up 16 whiffs en route to eight punchouts but had to settle for a no-decision since the Marlins' offense was unable to push any runs across the plate. Luzardo went through a rough stretch to end July and begin August, posting a 9.00 ERA and 2.24 WHIP over four starts (three losses) covering 17 innings. He's bounced back nicely, however, ending the current month with two straight scoreless outings during which he's allowed just three hits and posted a 15:3 K:BB over 12 frames.