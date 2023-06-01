Luzardo (4-4) took the loss Thursday, allowing five runs on four hits and a walk over 5.1 innings against the Padres. He struck out eight.

Luzardo falls to 1-2 over his last four outings, though he's logged at least seven strikeouts in each start. He was sharp in his first three innings Thursday, retiring the first nine batters faced while punching out five. However, the Padres pushed across two runs on a pair of doubles in the fourth, and Luzardo unraveled from there. The 25-year-old lefty's ERA is up to 4.05 with a 1.35 WHIP and 78:20 K:BB. Luzardo is currently lined up for a friendlier matchup at home against the Royals in his next outing.