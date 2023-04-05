Luzardo didn't factor in the decision in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Twins, giving up one run on five hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out 10.

The southpaw was dominant in his second start of the year, generating a stunning 20 swinging strikes among his 99 pitches and keeping Minnesota off the board until tiring a bit in his final frame. Luzardo looks healthy and ready to break out in 2023, posting a 0.71 ERA and 15:5 K:BB through his first 12.2 innings, and he next lines up to face the Phillies on the road early next week.