Luzardo (8-6) took the loss Friday as the Marlins were downed 6-2 by the Rangers, giving up four runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out eight.

The three homers allowed were a season high for Luzardo, who hadn't served up multiple long balls in a start since May 21, but he still generated 18 swinging strikes among his 90 pitches before exiting. The southpaw has stumbled a bit in his last two outings, but his ability to miss bats gives him a solid fantasy floor even when he isn't at his sharpest -- he's fanned at least eight batters in six of his last eight starts, posting a 2.51 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 61:15 K:BB through 46.2 innings over that stretch. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next trip to the mound, which is likely to come next week in Cincinnati.