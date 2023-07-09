Luzardo (8-5) earned the win against the Phillies on Sunday after he allowed two runs on four hits and one walk over 6.1 innings. He struck out nine.

The left-hander blanked Philly until the fifth inning, when Edmundo Sosa launched a two-run home run. Luzardo otherwise pitched well and combined for 29 called and swinging strikes as he struck out at least eight batters for the fourth straight start. The 25-year-old posted a 3.32 ERA in 18 starts last year and nearly replicated those figures during the first half of this season with a 3.29 ERA through 19 outings.