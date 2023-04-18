Luzardo did not factor into the decision Monday against the Giants, allowing three runs on six hits with two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out six.

Luzardo failed to last at least five innings for the first time this season. Despite this setback, the 25-year-old continues to impress by generating a significant number of swings and misses adding six more strikeouts in this outing. With a 2-0 record, 2.74 ERA and 26:8 K:BB over 23 innings, Luzardo's performance thus far has been an impressive start to the campaign. He will look to bounce back in his next start, tentatively scheduled for the upcoming series with Cleveland.