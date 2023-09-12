Luzardo (9-9) allowed six runs on 10 hits and four walks over five innings Monday, striking out five and talking a loss against Milwaukee.

Luzardo coughed up a solo homer to Mark Canha to begin the game but it was Milwaukee's four-run third inning that really buried the Marlins. Luzardo had allowed just two runs over his previous three starts but he's now given up at least six runs in three of his last six appearances. His season ERA jumped to 3.82 with a 186:49 K:BB through 160.1 frames. Luzardo is currently lined up to face Atlanta at home this weekend.