Luzardo (1-0) picked up the win Friday, giving up two hits and four walks over 5.2 scoreless innings in a 2-1 victory over the Mets. He struck out five.

The southpaw was effectively wild, throwing only 51 of 91 pitches for strikes but generating 15 swinging strikes and not allowing much hard contact. Luzardo posted strong numbers over 18 starts in 2022, and if he can stay healthier this season he could blossom into an ace for the Marlins. His next start is likely to come Wednesday, at home against the Twins.