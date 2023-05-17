Luzardo did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing a run on five hits and a walk over six innings against Washington. He struck out seven.

Lane Thomas' solo homer in the sixth inning was the lone blemish on Luzardo's line Tuesday after he held the Nationals to three hits through the first five frames. The 25-year-old left-hander has surrendered just two runs in his last two starts (12 innings) as he lowered his ERA to 3.16 with a 1.36 WHIP and 55:17 K:BB through 51.1 innings this season. Luzardo is tentatively lined up to face the Giants in his next outing.