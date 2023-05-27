Luzardo (4-3) earned the win Friday, allowing one run on seven hits and one walk over five innings against the Angels. He struck out seven.

Luzardo had a nice rebound game after coughing up six runs in five innings on May 21 against the Giants. The former Athletic is currently on pace to pitch the most innings of his career by far this year. The 25-year-old is currently at 61.1 innings, and his career-high is 100.1. The southpaw is tentatively slated to face the Padres at home in his next appearance.