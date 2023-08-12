Luzardo (8-7) took the loss versus the Yankees on Friday, yielding seven runs on nine hits and a walk over 3.1 frames. He struck out two.

It's the shortest outing of Luzardo's season and also the most hits he's permitted this year. He served up a pair of home runs and now has surrendered five long balls across his last two outings. Luzardo fanned 13 in a gem against the Rockies last month but has now turned in three clunkers since then. It's possible he's tiring, having already reached his career high in innings with 131.2.