Luzardo did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over six innings against the Dodgers. He struck out six.

Luzardo's now logged three straight quality starts, allowing just two runs in that span (18 innings) after struggling to an 11.68 ERA in his previous three outings. Overall, his ERA is down to 3.59 on the season with a 1.20 WHIP and 181:45 K:BB across 28 starts (155.1 innings). The 25-year-old Luzardo will look to keep rolling in his next start, currently lined up for early next week in Milwaukee.