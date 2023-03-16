Luzardo gave up four hits and a walk over four scoreless innings while striking out five Wednesday in Venezuela's 5-1 win over Israel in the WBC.

The southpaw overmatched an Israel lineup that featured just three players with any big-league experience, tossing 35 of 50 pitches for strikes before exiting. Luzardo was looking good in Grapefruit League play before the tournament started as well, posting a 10:1 K:BB through 8.2 innings, and after putting together a 3.32 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 30.0 percent strikeout rate through 100.1 innings for the Marlins in 2022. His ability to stay healthy might be the only thing standing between the 25-year-old and a breakout campaign.