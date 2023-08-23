Luzardo (9-8) allowed two hits and a walk while striking out seven over six shutout innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Padres.

Luzardo was locked in, a significant departure from his last four starts in which he allowed a combined 21 runs (20 earned) over just 17 innings. This was his fifth scoreless outing of the campaign and his first since July 4. He's now at a 3.96 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 167:42 K:BB through 143.1 innings over 26 starts on the year. Luzardo is lined up for a home start versus the Nationals this weekend if the Marlins opt to get by with a four-man rotation in the near term, which is possible with off days Thursday and Monday.