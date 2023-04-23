Luzardo (2-1) took the loss Sunday, allowing four runs on eight hits and a walk over 4.1 innings against the Guardians. He struck out six.

Luzardo held Cleveland off the board in the first two innings and set down the first two batters in the third. However, he surrendered a two-out triple to Amed Rosario, followed by back-to-back home runs from Jose Ramirez and Josh Bell. It's the second-straight outing where Luzardo couldn't make it out of the fifth inning after going at least six in his previous two starts. He has a 3.62 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 32:9 K:BB through 27.1 innings to start the year.