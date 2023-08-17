Luzardo (8-8) took the loss Wednesday, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits and three walks over 3.2 innings against Houston. He struck out three.

The Astros jumped on Luzardo early Wednesday, tallying five runs on three homers in the first inning. The 25-year-old left-hander appears to have hit a wall of late -- he's struggled to a 10.59 ERA over his last four starts (17 innings). Overall, Luzardo's ERA is up to 4.13 with a 1.29 WHIP and 160:41 K:BB across 25 starts (137.1 innings) this season. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, currently scheduled for next week in San Diego.