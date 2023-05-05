Luzardo (2-2) allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and three walks with five strikeouts in 5.2 innings, taking the loss versus Atlanta on Thursday.

Luzardo turned in another okay effort, though the five strikeouts matched his season low. The southpaw threw 106 pitches (68 strikes), but Atlanta's offense proved just a little better. His 3.66 ERA is fine, but a 1.40 WHIP and 43:14 K:BB through 39.1 innings don't suggest he can get much better unless he can start limiting baserunners better. Luzardo projects for a road start in Arizona next week.