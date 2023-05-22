Luzardo (3-3) allowed six runs on six hits and a walk while striking out eight over five-plus innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Giants.

Luzardo was fine through five frames, but he gave up a double and an RBI single to begin the sixth, and Andrew Nardi allowed the inherited runner to score. The six runs allowed were a season high for Luzardo, and he allowed multiple home runs for the second time in 10 starts. He has a 3.83 ERA, 1.137 WHIP and 63:18 K:BB through 56.1 innings overall. He'll look to get back on track versus the Angels in his next start.