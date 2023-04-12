Luzardo (2-0) picked up the win in Tuesday's 8-4 victory over the Phillies, giving up three runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out five.

The southpaw blanked Philly for five frames before stumbling in the sixth. Luzardo generated 16 swinging strikes among his 98 pitches as he continues an impressive start to the season that's seen him post a 1.93 ERA and 20:6 K:BB through his first three starts and 18.2 innings. The 25-year-old will look to keep rolling next week at home against the Giants.