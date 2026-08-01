Marlins' Joe Mack: Collects two RBI against NYM

Mack went 2-for-4 with a run, a double and a two-run single during the Marlins' 5-2 win over the Mets on Friday.

Mack contributed to the Marlins' four-run fourth inning by smacking a single to left field that plated both Heriberto Hernandez and Jakob Marsee before coming home on an RBI single from Xavier Edwards. It was the ninth multi-RBI game of the season for Mack, three of which have come since the All-Star break. He has a .723 OPS with 10 home runs and 32 RBI over 212 plate appearances this season.