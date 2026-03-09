Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said Monday that Mack is dealing with a stiff neck but should return to the lineup in a couple days, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

McCullough noted that, if it were the regular season, Mack would most likely play through the injury. Mack has appeared in seven games this spring for Miami, going 3-for-18 with one home run at the dish. He's third on the Marlins' catching depth chart and will begin the season at Triple-A Jacksonville, barring an injury to Agustin Ramirez or Liam Hicks.