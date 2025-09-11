Mack went 1-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored for Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old backstop walked it off for the Jumbo Shrimp in the bottom of the 10th inning, giving Mack his 20th homer of the year between Double-A and Triple-A. He's gone yard in four straight games, and over his last 12 contests for Jacksonville he's slashing .325/.383/.950 with 10 of his 13 hits (two doubles, a triple and seven homers) going for extra bases. The presence of Agustin Ramirez ahead of him on the organizational depth chart complicates his timeline, but Mack appears ready to make his big-league debut in 2026, and he could be competing for a 26-man roster spot in spring training.