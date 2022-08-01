Mack (hamstring) has gone 3-for-15 with 10 walks, two RBI and two runs in six games since being reinstated from Single-A Jupiter's 7-day injured list July 22.

Mack was on the shelf for nearly two months due to the hamstring strain before returning to action for the Marlins' Single-A affiliate. The 19-year-old catching prospect has shown a hyper-patient approach at the plate since being activated, and his combination of high on-base percentages and burgeoning pop could make him an interesting fantasy option down the road, especially if he's able to stick behind the plate.