Marlins' Joe Mack: Scores three times in four-hit game

Mack went 4-for-4 with three runs Tuesday in the Marlins' 10-6 win over the Diamondbacks.

With a .203 batting average, the rookie catcher was barely sitting above the Mendoza Line for the season at the end of May, but his bat has begun to heat up in June. Through seven games on the month, Mack has gone 9-for-23 with a home run and a double, lifting his season average up by 50 points in the process. Mack is still expected to provide most of his value to the Marlins through his defense behind the plate, but he offers a bit of pop and should play frequently enough to make for a viable lineup option in fantasy leagues that start two catchers.