Mack went 4-for-5 with a solo home run, two additional runs scored and a stolen base Friday for Triple-A Jacksonville.

His contributions didn't end with his bat -- the catcher also guided four Jumbo Shrimp pitchers to a combined no-hitter and 14 strikeouts over nine innings. Mack appears to be finding his groove again after a month-long slump from late May into June that saw him slash .133/.216/.173 with a 29.5 percent strikeout rate in 88 plate appearances. Over his last four games, he's gone 9-for-18 with a double and two homers. With Agustin Ramirez leading a trio of backstops on the big-league roster, the Marlins have the luxury of not rushing Mack to the majors, but he could be ready to contribute in Miami later on this season.