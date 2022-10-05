site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Joey Wendle: Retreats to bench
Wendle isn't starting Wednesday against Atlanta.
Wendle started the last three games and went 4-for-13 with a run, an RBI, a walk and four strikeouts, but he'll be out of the lineup for Wednesday's season finale. Jordan Groshans is starting at the hot corner and batting seventh.
