Bride went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

The 29-year-old is penciled into a starting workload for the Marlins, splitting the first base/DH workload with Matt Mervis, but Bride hasn't done much this spring to suggest he deserves the role. Through 11 appearances, he's batting just .138 (4-for-29) and is still looking for his first home run. Bride's 6:4 BB:K offers some reassurance he's just trying to get his timing down at the plate, and his strong finish to 2024 -- .282/.369/.485 after the All-Star break -- has earned him at least some trust from Miami.