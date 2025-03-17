Bride went 2-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and two additional runs scored in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

The 29-year-old took Sonny Gray deep in the third inning for his first long ball of the spring. Bride hasn't made much of a splash in camp, batting .182 (6-for-33) through 12 appearances, but his seven walks against only four strikeouts indicate he's been seeing the ball well. He should see regular at-bats this season while splitting time between first base and DH as he looks to build on last year's big second half.