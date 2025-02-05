Bride will head into training camp at the top of the Marlins' depth chart at first base, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

However, the 29-year-old could face a serious challenge this spring from former Cub prospect Matt Mervis, who has significantly more power potential. Bride provided Miami with a solid bat after joining the big-league roster for good in late July last season, slashing .279/.365/.485 over 241 plate appearances with 11 homers in only 58 games, but his career track record suggests he could have a hard time matching that output over a full campaign. Bride and Mervis could also end up platooning at first base, with Bride on the short side, if rookie slugger Deyvison De Los Santos wins the DH job this spring.