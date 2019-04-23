Marlins' Jose Quijada: Promoted to big leagues
Quijada was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Quijada will likely have a chance to make his big-league debut after Jarlin Garcia was placed on the paternity list. Quijada has been used in the closer's role for the Baby Cakes this season, posting a 3.38 ERA with three saves and eight strikeouts over eight innings.
