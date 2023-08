Bell continued his hot hitting with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Yankees.

Bell's latest home run came from the left side of the plate as he pulverized a Randy Vasquez offering 407 feet to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning. It was measured at 107.9 mph off the bat. Bell has now homered four times in nine games with the Marlins since coming over at the trade deadline, and three of those dingers have come in his last two contests.