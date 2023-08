Miami acquired Bell from the Guardians on Tuesday in exchange for Jean Segura and Kahlil Watson, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Garrett Cooper was moved to the Padres just before the 6 p.m. ET deadline, and Bell will replace him as an option between first base and designated hitter. The 30-year-old former All-Star had slashed .233/.318/.383 with 11 homers and 48 RBI through 97 games this season for Cleveland.