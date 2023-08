Bell went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Nationals.

The first baseman continues to thrive in a Miami uniform, as he broke up Jake Irvin's shutout bid with his solo shot in the sixth inning. Bell's gone yard three times in the last six games and is slashing .289/.366/.614 through 93 plate appearances as a Marlin with eight homers and 13 RBI.