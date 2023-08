Bell went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 3-1 loss to the Dodgers in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader.

Bell also went 1-for-4 in the matinee. He's been nothing short of excellent since he was traded from Cleveland to Miami at the deadline, batting .288 with six homers, 11 RBI and 13 runs scored over 16 contests with his new team. Overall, Bell has a .242/.324/.419 slash line with 17 homers, 59 RBI, 39 runs scored and 22 doubles through 114 games this season.