Bell went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run and one additional RBI in Saturday's 10-6 loss to the Reds.

The homer was Bell's first since June 21 and his ninth this season. He's had a disappointing first half with a .230/.292/.360 slash line through 93 games. Bell's strikeout rate isn't far off from his career norm, but the power metrics have cratered and he's not walking as much. The 31-year-old impending free agent will presumably be shipped out of Miami at the trade deadline.