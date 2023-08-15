Bell went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's victory over the Astros.

Bell cranked the Marlins' third consecutive homer in the eighth inning Monday, a solo blast off Hector Neris to extend the lead to 5-1. The 31-year-old Bell has looked like a new player since he was traded from Cleveland at the deadline -- he's now hit four homers in his last five games while batting .326 (15-for-46) with a 1.100 OPS through his first 12 contests with Miami. Overall, Bell's slash line is up to .244/.328/.420with 16 homers, 58 RBI and 36 runs scored across 445 plate appearances this season.