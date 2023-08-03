Bell went 4-for-5 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 9-8 extra-innings win over the Phillies.

The Marlins were shut out by Zack Wheeler through five innings, but Bell got them on the board with a solo shot in the sixth as he made an immediate impact for his new club. The 30-year-old's xBA (.275) and xSLG (.460) this season have been pacing well ahead of his actual production and are more in line with his career numbers, and if his bad luck in Cleveland didn't follow him to south Florida, Bell could prove to be a huge addition for Miami down the stretch as they chase a playoff spot.