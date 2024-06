Bell went 3-for-4 with an RBI during Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Marlins.

Bell has generated a hit in eight consecutive contests, with Wednesday's performance his third three-hit game during that span. The first basemen drove in Vidal Brujan on a fifth-inning single, marking Bell's 30th RBI of the campaign. Through 262 plate appearances, Bell owns a .716 OPS and a 19.1 percent strikeout rate, down from 21.8 percent in 2023.